Houthis launch drone attack at Saudi air base

"The hit was precise," the group's military spokesman Yehya Sarea was quoted as saying on Sunday by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV as saying.

Sanaa, May 10 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi militia said they attacked the King Khalid Air Base in Saudi Arabia's southwestern city of Khamis Mushait with an explosive-laden drone.

Meanwhile, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported that the Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed an armed drone the Houthi militia fired from Yemen to Khamis Mushait.

Cross-border missile and drone attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis have escalated since February when the group began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib.

On May 5, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said a recent UN-brokered negotiation between Yemen's warring sides and other relevant parties has failed to produce any agreement of ceasefire.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi's government.

