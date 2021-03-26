Houthis mount attacks against Saudi Arabia

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Serae said on Friday the group launched 12 offensive drones and eight ballistic missiles targeting facilities belonging to Saudi Aramco.

In recent weeks, the oil-rich Kingdom has been the target of increasing drone and missile attacks by the Houthis, reports dpa news agency.

Sanaa, March 26 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi militia announced on Friday that it has unleashed a series of attacks against Saudi Arabia.

Six other drones were launched as part of a major operation against military sites in the Saudi border regions of Najran and Asir, Serae added.

"This operation has successfully fulfilled its goals," he said, without giving details.

Serae said the attacks marked the start of the seventh year of the Saudi-led offensive in Yemen.

A Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said late Thursday that it had intercepted eight explosive drones launched by the rebels towards targets in the Kingdom.

Two universities were among the targets.

Saudi Arabia said a projectile attack on Thursday on an oil distribution station in the border region of Jazan had sparked a fire without causing casualties or damage.

A source at the Saudi Energy Ministry condemned the attack, saying it targets stability of energy supplies to be shipped globally, the official Saudi news agency SPA reported.

The latest attacks come days after Saudi Arabia announced a ceasefire proposal aimed at ending Yemen's war.

Yemen has been roiled by a devastating power struggle since late 2014.

