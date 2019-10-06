How about eggless omelette?

This moist, fluffy, aromatic and delightful preparation will surely give your taste buds a reason to rejoice! Have it for your breakfast -- it pleases your taste buds and gives you that early morning energy push!

With the festive whiff in the air, the vegetarian omelette is aiming to attract audiences and cater to a larger segment of customers who are going the vegetarian way this festive season with IHOP's delicious breakfast menus.

IHOP currently has three stores in Delhi-NCR -- Cyber Hub, Gurgaon, Pacific Mall, Subhash Nagar, and Select City Walk Mall, Saket.