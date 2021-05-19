How Indian startups are helping employees weather Covid crisis

Home interiors and renovation platform Livspace on Wednesday announced a special Covid assistance programme for its employees.

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) As India battles a deadly second wave of Covid-19, many start-ups in the country have come forward to give their employees best possible support during these challenging times.

The LivCare programme strives to bring an ecosystem of supportive resources for financial, emotional, physical, mental and medical needs.

The key initiatives undertaken in this Covid-19 special assistance programme include: financial assistance to bereaved families, advance salary to employees, a special Covid care leave of upto 10 working days to employees and their family members, vaccination cover, counselling for mental well-being, meditation and yoga: Resources will be extended to help employees focus on their physical well-being through stay at home, online meditation and yoga sessions.

Livspace has also mobilised major and minor resource needs including hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, ambulances, medicines and drugs, pet care, childcare services and more.

Innovaccer, the first Indian health-tech unicorn, has undertaken employee requests for oxygen, hospital beds, and food -- making it available wherever possible.

Other key initiatives include raising funds along with CareAsOne and the American India Foundation to help with oxygen supplies, food support, PPE kits, and other necessities for those who need them across the country; providing financial and emotional support; 24X7 doctors consultation; free vaccination, dedicated Covid support.

Indian video-sharing social media platform Roposo on Wednesday launched CloseAPP --a location-based Covid relief app. The hyperlocal social networking platform helps Covid help seekers connect with volunteers within their geo-location and get medical help real-time.

CloseAPP helps users seek help by posting their requirements on the app and also learn about the availability of plasma, oxygen, ICU beds, vaccines and ventilators around their location.

