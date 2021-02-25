How just 'hospital' word led to a family reunion

On the intervening night of Feb 23 and 24, the Delhi Police found a person abandoned in Sultanpur village while patrolling. He told his name as Gaurav but was not able to disclose other information regarding his family and residence.

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) The Delhi Police reunited a 30-year-old divyang person with his family following a lead based on just one word - Hospital.

The police conducted systematic counselling sessions where he repeatedly spoke 'Hospital' but could't reveal any other details.

Following the word 'hospital', the police started a search in Fatehpur Beri and adjoining areas of Gurugram and Faridabad but couldn't find anything relevant.

A pyschiatrist of a local hospital and another doctored conducted another counselling session of the person in which he disclosed the name of the hospital as Kalawati Hospital.

The police team reached Kalawati Hospital but no one recognised the person after which the team also contacted the Mandir Marg police station and searched for the missing complaints.

"While we looking for missing complaints, we found that an entry was lodged vide GD No. 44A dated July 11, 2020 regarding missing of Gaurav (30), a resident of Patwa Chowk, Shastri Park, Delhi. Through that complaint we found his family and his mother identified him," said DCP South Delhi Atul Thakur.

During further enquiry it was revealed that her mother brought him to Kalawati Hospital on July 11, 2020 for a check-up after. He went missing from there and hence remembered just one word 'hospital'.

