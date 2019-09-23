Howdy, Modi: PM talks of $5 tn economy, low-cost data, GST

He also said that in the last five years, the country's GDP growth has in an unprecedented manner averaged around 7.5 per cent.

Addressing the 50,000 strong Indian-American community at the NRG Stadium here with US President Donald Trump in the audience, Modi said: "Data is the new gold... The focus of Industry 4.0 is totally on data. It is India where data prices are the cheapest in the world and 1 GB data is available for 25-30 cents."

"Low-cost data is becoming the new identity of digital India, and is also redefining governance in the country," he said.

On the easing of the taxation system in India, the Prime Minister said that previously the web of taxes used to create obstacles for businesses in the country, but with the implementation of GST, the government has simplified the tax system.

He further noted that tax refunds have also become swifter and people receive refunds within 24 hours now, compared to 2-3 weeks previously.

"This time on August 31, in one day nearly 50 lakh people e-filed their income tax returns," Modi added.

He also talked about the inflation rate and growth and said that the country has entered a phase in which it is witnessing low inflation and low fiscal deficit along with high economic growth.

Describing India as one of the best FDI destinations, he said: "During 2014-2019, FDI inflow nearly doubled. The government recently eased FDI norms in single brand retail and also approved 100 per cent FDI investment in coal mining and contract manufacturing."

The Prime Minister also mentioned that CEOs of the energy majors he met in the US were happy about the recent announcement of cut in corporate tax in India.

"Energy sector CEOs are very happy and enthusiastic. There feedback is that corporate tax cut has sent a positive message to the global business leaders along with domestic businesses. This decision will make India more competitive globally," he said.

Emphasing that India has decided to become a $5 trillion economy, the Prime Minister said the country's journey towards a $5 trillion economy and the "strong" economic growth of the US under the leadership of President Trump would add new wings to the possibilities and hopes of growth and prosperity.

He further hoped that his upcoming meetings with the American President would lead to "positive results".

"I will have talks with President Trump in the next 2-3 days. I hope in these meetings too there will be positive results," he said.

Praising the US President, Modi said: "President Trump calls me a tough negotiator, but he himself has mastered the 'art of the deal' and I am learning a lot from him."

Trump, while addressing the audience before Modi, said that the US is on its way to increase exports to India. <br> <br>"We are working to expand American exports to India, one of the fastest growing markets...We are committed to ensure that Indian people have access to the finest goods in the world, products stamped with the beautiful phrase 'Made in the USA'," he said.

He further said: "Yesterday we were thrilled to hear about Indian company Petronet's pledge to purchase up to 5 million tonne of LNG per year from the US, which will lead to billions of dollars of LNG exports to India in the coming years."

Trump also noted that over the last one year, crude oil exports to India grew over 400 per cent.

He also said that Indian companies are investing in the US in an unprecedented manner and the US welcomed it.