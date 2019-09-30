Howrah: South Eastern Railway orders probe in shed collapse incident at Shalimar

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): South Eastern Railway has constituted a "high level" inquiry committee after an under-construction railway shed at Shalimar Railway Station collapsed here on Monday killing a man and injuring five others.

"One under construction cover over platform outside passenger area collapsed at Shalimar Station at about 15:00 hours today. No passenger has been injured. The construction work is being executed by IRCON as a part of Shalimar Station Development Project. As per information received injury of construction workers has been reported and shifted to hospital where Dukha Chaupal was declared dead and Alamgir Mallik is under treatment," read an official release.



'High-Level Inquiry Committee' has been formed by General Manager, South Eastern Railway Sanjay Kumar Mohanty consisting of multidisciplinary officers.

Divisional Railway Manager, Kharagpur with Divisional Officers attended the site, along with Senior Officials of S E Railway Headquarters and IRCON to supervise the rescue operation.

The concrete structure was casted in May 2019 and its scaffolding was being removed when it collapsed, the release said.

As a result of the incident, train service has been partially disrupted due to damage of Over Head Equipment (OHE).

"18007 Shalimar-Bhanjpur-Simlipa Express will be short originated from Santragachi instead of Shalimar today Moreover, 22641 Thiruvananthapuram-Shalimar Express will be short terminated at Padmapukur, 22862 Adra-Shalimar Rajya Rani Express will be short terminated at Santragachi and 12886 Bhojudih-Shalimar Aranyal Express will be short terminated at Santragachi today," read the release. (ANI)

'High-Level Inquiry Committee' has been formed by General Manager, South Eastern Railway Sanjay Kumar Mohanty consisting of multidisciplinary officers.Divisional Railway Manager, Kharagpur with Divisional Officers attended the site, along with Senior Officials of S E Railway Headquarters and IRCON to supervise the rescue operation.The concrete structure was casted in May 2019 and its scaffolding was being removed when it collapsed, the release said.As a result of the incident, train service has been partially disrupted due to damage of Over Head Equipment (OHE)."18007 Shalimar-Bhanjpur-Simlipa Express will be short originated from Santragachi instead of Shalimar today Moreover, 22641 Thiruvananthapuram-Shalimar Express will be short terminated at Padmapukur, 22862 Adra-Shalimar Rajya Rani Express will be short terminated at Santragachi and 12886 Bhojudih-Shalimar Aranyal Express will be short terminated at Santragachi today," read the release. (ANI)