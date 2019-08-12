HP: 13 arrested in police recruitment racket case; sent to custody

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Thirteen people, who were arrested in connection with the police recruitment racket case, were on Monday sent to police custody till August 16.

According to the police, the accused were presented before the court today.

"Four specially fabricated vests with wiring, mobile devices and earpieces have been seized so far. One Haryana registered four-wheeler has been seized. Contact is being established with the concerned police authorities in Haryana, UP and Rajasthan to ascertain the credentials of the accused," police said in a statement.



A case has been registered under section 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bhawarna police station.

"Raids are ongoing at the likely hideouts of suspects and the kingpin. Interrogation of the 13 arrested accused is ongoing," the statement added.

According to the police, the state government has issued a direction to cancel the impugned examination and conduct a fresh one at the earliest. No further fee will be charged from the candidates. (ANI)

