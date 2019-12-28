HP: 2 Nepali drug peddlers arrested, 15 kg of cannabis seized

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Two Nepali drug peddlers were arrested and 15 kg of cannabis was seized from their possession here on Saturday.

The two arrested include a woman. A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.



"The accused are under the surveillance of Kullu district police. This is the biggest drug seizure of this year. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act," said Superintendent of Police, Kullu.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)





