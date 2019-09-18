HP: As students continue protest, NLU shut down hostels

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh National Law University (NLU) on Wednesday decided to close the hostels for over a week as students continue their strike against exponential fee hike.

"As directed by Chancellor, all the students are informed that in view of students' not calling off protest in spite of constant efforts of the university administration, it is announced that the university hostel administration will remain closed from today till September 25," said an official notice.The notice also asked the students to vacate the university campus with immediate effect."If any student still prefers staying in the campus during the night, he or she will be staying at their own risk and responsibility," the notice said.It further directed the residents of hostels to vacate by September 20, "failing which strict actions will be taken" against them.At least 400 students are protesting against the fee hike until their "demand to cut the fee hike" is met. Some of the protesting students had also said that apart from the fee hike, they are also facing other issues as well, including power cuts, sanitation, safety, and security. (ANI)