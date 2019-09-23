HP: CM bats for proactive approach in implementing health schemes

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on the completion of one year of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna on Monday asked members of medical fraternity to adopt a pro-active approach.

Several senior officials from medical fraternity graced the occasion organised at the Indira Gandhi Medical College, where the Chief Minister gave a clarion call to adopt a proactive approach for educating the people so that maximum people avail the benefits of various health schemes.

In his address, the Chief Minister said: "Vision of healthy India can only be achieved if we have healthy citizens. It was, however, felt that at times poor people were not able to derive advanced and better treatment because of highly-priced medicines.""Visualising the same, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Ayushman Bharat Scheme for providing free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to the deserving and the poor so that they are not deprived of treatment in case of serious illness," he added.According to the Chief Minister, as many as 22 lakh people of the state have been covered under the scheme and as many as 31,937 people have been the beneficiary to the scheme.The state government has also launched 'Him Care Scheme' to provide health insurance cover to those families, who have been left out from Ayushman Bharat Yojna, said the Chief Minister, adding that nearly 6.42 lakh families have been registered under the 'Him Care Scheme'.He said the state government has spent about Rs 100 crore for ensuring the treatment to the poor under various schemes, which have provided better health facilities to the people.Crediting doctors, paramedical staff and everyone involved in the health sector for effective implementation of the scheme, Chief Minister Thakur said that his government had also announced 'Sahara Yojna' for providing monetary relief to the families having a member suffering from a serious illness on a monthly basis.On the occasion, the Chief Minister honoured Chief Medical Officers (CMO) for enrolling the patients under the Ayushman Bharat Programme and 'Him Care Scheme' respectively. He also honoured medical colleges and hospitals for catering better services in providing cashless health care treatment to the patients.Health Minister Vipin Singh Parmar said: "7.78 lakh people of the state have prepared 'Golden Cards' under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. With the introduction of 'Him Care Scheme,' the state government has ensured that no one is deprived of getting the health cover."AB-PMJAY is the flagship scheme of the Government of India that provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to over 10.74 crore vulnerable entitled families, approximately 50 crore beneficiaries.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to unveil the AB-PMJAY mobile app at a mega national event 'Gyan Sangam' which is going to be organised from September 30 to October 1 in New Delhi to highlight the progress and achievements of the healthcare scheme. (ANI)