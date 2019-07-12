HP: Dead body of man retrieved from Beas River

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): The police and fire department on Friday retrieved the body of a man from Beas River near Lanka Bekar here.

The man had allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the river.

"The deceased was later identified as Manjeet Singh, son of Balant Singh Chadda. He was a resident of Jalandhar in Punjab," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Raj Kumar Chandel.



Singh was mentally disturbed and had allegedly committed suicide by jumping off Tapu Bridge on July 9.

The police have informed the family of the deceased about the incident. (ANI)

