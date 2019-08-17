HP: Fallen tree disrupts traffic on NH-154 near Kangra

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The NH-154 was blocked for a few hours after a tree had fallen on the highway near Nurpur city in Kangra district on Saturday.

The fallen tree caused traffic disruption for some time.



The local authorities reached the spot minutes after the incident to remove the fallen tree and restore the traffic in the area.

It is believed that the tree fell down due to widespread rain in the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain and thunderstorm in Kangra for the next few days. (ANI)

