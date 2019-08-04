HP: Four injured as boulders hit car following landslide in Mandi

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Four persons sustained injuries as boulders hit the car they were travelling in following a landslide here in Sarkaghat area on Saturday, police said.

Soon after the incident, the police rushed to the accident spot and started rescue operations.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The details of the injured are awaited.



On July 31, one person was dead while five others had sustained injuries after a car rolled down a cliff in Gadagushaini area of Banjar in Kullu district. (ANI)

