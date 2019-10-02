HP: ITBP organises cleanliness drive in Kullu

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Wednesday carried out Cleanliness Drive here to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Earlier in the day ITBP tweeted, "Cleanliness Drive by second Battalion ITBP in Kullu Himachal Pradesh around Unit Campus, government schools and in Babeli village under Swachh Bharat."



Prime Minister Modi had launched the Swachh Bharat Mission at the Rajpath in New Delhi in 2014 to achieve the vision of a 'Clean India' by October 2, 2019. (ANI)

