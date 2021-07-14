HP flash flood: 8 bodies recovered from Kangra's Boh valley so far, rescue operation underway

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Six more bodies were recovered from Boh valley of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Wednesday morning after the flash floods wreaked havoc there.



A total of eight bodies have been recovered so far.

Kangra District Commissioner Nipun Jindal said the rescue and search operation is continuing as four people are reported missing after the landslide hit Boh valley on Monday.

"Six bodies recovered from Boh area till the morning. A total of eight bodies have been recovered so far after flash floods. Rescue and search operation is underway," Jindal said.

Earlier in the day, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) authority informed that Gramphu-Kaza road was blocked at Dorni Nala due to landslide.

"The administration working on clearing the route and it will be opened by tomorrow. People are advised to avoid the route," said police.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey in areas affected by flash floods in Kangra.

During his visit, he said that the BJP government would provide new houses to those whose houses were destroyed in flash floods or landslides. (ANI)

