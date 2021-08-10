HP launches new ENVY notebooks for creative souls in India

The ENVY 14 and ENVY 15 notebooks are aimed at creative professionals and multi-tasters in the country, offering a seamless experience as they shift between different modes of creative output.

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) In a bid to empower creative souls in remote work-learning times, PC and printer major HP on Tuesday brought the new ENVY notebook portfolio with two devices to India, that start from Rs 104,999.

While HP ENVY 14 is available in Natural Silver colour at a starting price of Rs 104,999, the HP ENVY 15 (Natural Silver colour) is available from Rs 154,999.

The HP ENVY Portfolio is expected to be upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year.

"HP's new ENVY portfolio allows creators to express themselves and the launch of an exclusive network ‘HP Creators' Garage' offers them a unique opportunity to showcase their talent, collaborate and learn new skills from the leading creators of India," said Ketan Patel, Managing Director, HP India market.

"HP Creators' Garage" provide budding creators with a springboard to learn from experts across India, collaborate and share their skills with other creators.

The learning community will contain more than 200 pieces of content to help creators upskill, host forums to share thoughts and ideas with other creators as well as organise regular events and challenges for creators to collaborate on, the company said.

"HP is delivering breakthrough experiences with the ENVY 14 -- with smart, high-performing features that bring new freedom to creation and expression," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, (Personal Systems), HP India market.

The HP ENVY 14 is built with an immersive 14-inch display, offering 11 per cent greater viewing area than a traditional 16:9 laptop.

HP ENVY 14 is powered with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q design graphics and houses an IR thermal sensor, thin-blade fans and heat pipes to keep the PC cool throughout the day.

The HP ENVY 14 is equipped with optimum power upto 16.5 hours of battery life, built with HP dual speakers and audio by Bang & Olufsen.

It offers up to 3 external displays, and transfer huge files in a snap with Thunderbolt 4 with USBC, offering up to 4x the throughput with a 40Gbps signaling rate.

HP ENVY 14 is optimised with creative software including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Lightroom, and more.

The HP ENVY 15 has a 15.6-inch display and is built with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (MQ).

It also offers gaming-class thermals to power through intensive workloads. The HP ENVY Portfolio is equipped with optimum power up to 16.5 hours of battery life and is optimized with creative software programmes and tools.

Consumers can also avail an exchange offer up to Rs 15,000 by exchanging with any other HP laptop, the company said.

--IANS

na/