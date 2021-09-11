HP ranks 1st in Indian PC market in Q2: Report

According to market researcher Canalys, Lenovo Group was the runner-up with a 20.5 per cent market share followed by Dell Technologies (12.8 per cent).

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) HP has emerged as the top personal computer (PC) vendor in India in the second quarter of 2021 calendar year with a 26 per cent market share, after its PC shipments jumped 54 per cent year-on-year to 1.06 million units.

Samsung Electronics was the fourth largest PC vendor in India in the second quarter of the year, a report showed Friday, thanks to its strong tablet sales.

"The market has finally returned to pre-Covid shipment levels," Ashweej Aithal, Canalys Research Analyst, said in a statement.

"While desktops and notebooks haven't really seen a major bump in shipments, tablets are in much higher demand than before, resurrecting what was a dying category in India. Due credit for that should be given to remote learning, as well as the accelerated digital transformation of multiple industries and processes," Aithal added.

The South Korean tech giant accounted for 9.8 per cent market share in India after shipping 403,000 units of PCs, including desktops, notebooks and tablets, in the April-June period.

Samsung's second-quarter PC shipments soared 134 per cent from 172,000 units a year earlier when it had logged a 6 per cent market share in India.

--IANS

wh/arm