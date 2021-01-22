HPA Madhuban, RTC Bhondsi awarded Union Home Minister's Trophy

Chandigarh (India), January 23 (ANI): Haryana Police Academy (HPA), Madhuban has bagged the Union Home Minister's Trophy for the Best Training Institution in the country for Non-Gazetted Officers (NGOs) for 2016-17.



Besides, HPA Madhuban and RTC Bhondsi have also received four other Union Home Minister Trophies in North Zone category for the years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Director-General of Police (DGP) Haryana Manoj Yadava said that it is a matter of pride for Haryana Police that both HPA and RTC had bagged the prestigious trophies for their excellence in police training.

According to an official release, he also congratulated the police officers and trainers of these academies for their excellent performance and recognition at the national level.

The DGP said that HPA Madhuban and RTC Bhondsi had been awarded Union Home Minister's Trophies for the Best Police Training Institutions in the north zone for Gazetted Officers (GOs) and for other ranks for 2017-18.

HPA Madhuban had also bagged the trophy for the best training in GOs category for 2018-19 and in NGOs category for 2019-20, the release said.

The award at the national level also includes grant-in-aid as sanctioned by the Union Government. (ANI)

