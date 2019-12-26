HRD minister launches 5 documents covering 5 verticals of quality mandate in higher education institutions

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched five documents developed by UGC covering five verticals of quality mandate here on Thursday.



An official release said that these five documents cover evaluation reforms, eco-friendly and sustainable university campuses, human values and professional ethics, faculty induction and academic research integrity.

Speaking on the occasion, Nishank said University Grants Commission has adopted the Higher Education Quality Improvement Programme Mandate to improve the quality in Higher Educational Institutions.

The release said that quality mandate aims at evolving higher education system to equip country's next-generation with vital skills, knowledge and ethics for leading a rewarding life.

The minister said that student evaluation plays a crucial role in improving the quality of higher education in the country.

The release said in order to make student assessment more meaningful, effective and linked to 'Learning Outcomes', the report 'Evaluation Reforms in Higher Educational Institutions in India' is very timely and beneficial for HEIs. (ANI)

