HRD minister presents CBSE teacher awards

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday presented CBSE Teacher Awards - 2018 to 34 teachers at an event here.

The minister also launched CBSE's portal 'Vidyadhan' on Diksha App, a digital infrastructure for knowledge sharing and released CBSE's annual activity calendar.



Apart from this, he released 10 CBSE manuals on various subjects like art integration, experiential learning, enjoyable teaching, learning of mathematics, new initiatives, school quality assessment and assurance, 10 + 2 post-academic courses, artificial intelligence, hubs of learning and eco-club and water conservation.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the awards were a symbol of hard work.

According to an official release, he called upon the teachers to create a positive environment with quality and values that meet the present and future needs of students. (ANI)

