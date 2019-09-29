HRD ministry issues clarification over MTech fee hike

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) on Sunday issued a clarification regarding fee hike in MTech programme in IITs.

The ministry said that that the decision of the Council of IITs to accept the recommendations of a three-member committee on reforms in the M Tech programmes in IITs is based facts including that the fee the programmes have not been revised for a long time whereas the cost per student has gone up substantially.

"There is no fee hike for the existing students. For new admissions, the hike will be gradual over a period of three years or more, as will be decided by the respective Board of Governors of IITs. Needy students will be provided with the necessary financial support. All concessions and scholarships for SC/ST/OBC and others will continue without change," read an official release.The ministry said that the fee hike will discourage non-serious students, who after a few months of stay in IITs, leave the programme midway to take up employment or to prepare for competitive exams."This drop out in the middle of the programme leads to wastage of coveted seats on the one hand and denies the opportunity to other serious and meritorious students, on the other. IITs will offer only those programmes that have demand in the market. This will ensure immediate placement after completion of the course. Good and deserving students will be provided Teaching Assistantship/Scholarship," read the release.The ministry has assured to all future students who will come to study at IITs that no student will be deprived of the opportunity for education because of weak financial condition. (ANI)