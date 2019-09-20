HRD ministry team visits J-K to finalise special package for higher education

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A team of Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) visited Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to finalise the action plan for the special financial package to it.

The package is aimed at promoting "academic excellence innovation" and "institutional support" in the higher education sector.

The team comprised of Joint Secretary Sanjay Kumar Sinha, UGC Joint Secretary Urmila Devi, Adviser-I, AICTE, Dileep N Malkhede, and Director (TE & RUSA) Renuka Mishra of the ministry.



The team held a detailed interaction with university Vice-Chancellors and officers of the Higher Education Department, a release said.

During the interaction, Higher Education Department Secretary Talat Parvez Rohella, made a detailed presentation for the proposed action plan for the special package for Jammu and Kashmir in the higher education sector under various heads like research, innovation, entrepreneurship and quality improvement, faculty improvement, up-gradation of existing degree colleges, construction of new girls hostels etc, besides new professional colleges, constituent college for universities, new women colleges, skill development activities in higher education institutions.

The visiting team took positive note of the initiatives of the Higher Education Department and assured full support from the ministry to achieve the objectives of National Education Policy (NEP) and RUSA schemes. (ANI)

