HRD says 'Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi' is fake

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Human Resources Development (HRD) ministry on Friday clarified that it had not given any recognition to the so-called 'Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi' and termed the body as fraudulent.

"The Ministry of Human Resource and Development wishes to inform the general public that it has come to the notice of Ministry of HRD that one entity operating in the name of 'Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi' is claiming to be a recognised Board of Education by this ministry," the ministry said in an official statement.



"On scrutiny of the relevant records of this Ministry, it has been found that no such letters have ever been issued by this Ministry in favour of so-called Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi. Both these letters are, therefore, completely forged and fabricated," it said.

The ministry said that if any other documents are produced by the so-called board, then it will be deemed as fake.

"The general public, all students, their parents and all other stakeholders are, therefore, advised to take note of the above facts and act accordingly," it further stated. (ANI)

