Hrudanand Prusty, an engineer introduces Smart Class and online learning in govt school in Odisha

"I always wanted to do something for my village. Online learning was not available here amid COVID. We've introduced a smart classroom, library," said the engineer Hrudanand Prusty.Prusty said while he was a student at Jhadeswar High School, he had faced several obstacles in his educational life and wanted to ensure that students from the village not face the same problems.He availed "Mo School Abhiyan Yojana" offered by the Odisha government and gladly adopted his own Jhadeswari High School through this scheme.Now he is making efforts to fulfill the longstanding desire of his student life.Serving a training period at a Private Company in Bengaluru, he makes it a point to monitor the school from there. When he visits his village during leave, he arranges webinars in association with the teachers and students.He is also motivating the dropout students who come from a financially weaker background of the village and giving them training about how to make or attend online classes through laptops.Miss Sahu, a student at Jhadeswari High School said, "In this pandemic period, we were facing problems on online classes in our locality. Now our problem has been solved due to the smart classes at our school. We are benefited from this smart class."On November 14, 2017, the Chief Minister of Odisha launched a scheme to develop the infrastructure, educational system for both Government and Government-Aided schools. The scheme is called "Mo School Abhiyan" and is treated as the first in the country to develop an educational system. (ANI)