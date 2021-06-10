Hry CM opens, lays foundation for projects worth Rs 1.1K cr

Chandigarh, June 10 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,100 crore, focusing mainly on education, health, sports and infrastructure in 16 districts.

These include the inauguration of several projects of more than Rs 200 crore and laying foundation stones for projects of around Rs 900 crore, an official statement said.