Hry first to achieve targets in rural road construction: Dy CM

Chandigarh, March 7 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said Haryana is the first state to successfully complete the first-batch of phase-III of the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana.

In this phase, 690 kms of rural roads were planned with an outlay of Rs 383.58 crore.

Apart from this, Haryana became the first state to achieve another historic success under the scheme as it got the approval for Phase-II on March 5 and this included approval for 120 roads to be built at a cost of about Rs 550 crore.