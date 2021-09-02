Hry man arrested after brawl in Goa village, 2 guns seized

The police said the man named Santosh Bhagwan has been arrested, while a search is being conducted to nab his accomplice who fled the scene. Two country-made guns were also recovered from the scene of the offence.

Panaji, Sep 2 (IANS) A man from Haryana has been arrested in the beach village of Calangute in North Goa after he along with an accomplice pulled out country-made guns during a public brawl.

"We have arrested one Santosh Bhagwan from Haryana and officials of the Calangute police station are on the look out for his accomplice," a Goa police spokesperson said on Thursday.

Bhagwan and his associate had pulled out their weapons along a busy road in Calangute after they were involved in a brawl with another group of persons, the police said.

Reacting to the development, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated.

"Just two days after @INCGoa urged Hon'ble Governor to dismiss the @BJP4Goa @GovtofGoa on collapse of Law & Order in Goa, Shocking report comes of Firearms & Bullets found in Calangute during a street fight. Once again urge Hon'ble Governor to intervene before it is too late," Kamat tweeted.

