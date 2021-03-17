Hry to carry out mega vaccination drive every Monday, Tuesday

"Under the mega drive on Monday, a record 1.59 lakh people were vaccinated on a single day in Haryana. Now the state has planned to launch such mega drives on every Monday and Tuesday to ensure that every beneficiary receives vaccination," he said.

Chandigarh, March 17 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday that the 'mega' statewide Covid-19 vaccination drive will be carried out every Monday and Tuesday, while 7.50 lakh people have already been vaccinated in the state.

He said that 80 per cent healthcare workers and 67 per cent frontline workers have been vaccinated so far. Also, 3.5 lakh people above the age of 60 and those in the age group of 45 to 60 years having comorbidities have been vaccinated till now.

He said that on Tuesday, 65,000 people were vaccinated.

At Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual Covid-19 review meeting with the chief ministers of all the states on Wednesday, Khattar said that more emphasis has been laid on the implementation of appropriate Covid behaviour by imposing a fine for not wearing masks.

He said the daily testing rate will also be increased to 25,000 to 30,000 tests. The state's RT-PCR rate is about 93 per cent.

The Chief Minister also said that as schools have been reopened, extensive screening and testing of every student is being done in every district.

