Hry villagers lend helping hand to protesters at Singhu

Many protesting farmers at the Singhu border are receiving supplies of daily need items from the neighbouring villages of Haryana. For instance, milk, ghee, vegetables, fruits and many other food items are being supplied by the villagers to run the langars at the protest site.

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) People from different districts of Haryana, especially those staying near the national capital, are helping the farmers protesting against the three Central farm laws at the Singhu border in ways more than one.

"We can not come empty-handed. Each trolley from Haryana comes with vegetables, milk, ghee, fruits, pulses or whatever we have," said Manish Kumar, a farmer from Mahendragarh district in Haryana.

Kumar also told IANS that the khap panchayats in the villages of Haryana have been supporting the farmers' protest since the beginning.

"The khap panchayats have instructed that each house should contribute to the farmers'cause with foodgrain or money," he said.

People from the nearby districts of Haryana have started joining the protest in more numbers. Every morning, men and women in tractor trolleys would reach the Singhu border and head back home by the evening.

"Each village panachayat has been allotted a fixed date to send people to join the protest. We have come here to strengthen the protest and would return home in the evening. Tomorrow morning another trolley from my village would come here," said Satpal, who is leading a group of around 40 people who came to Singhu border from a village in Jind district.

