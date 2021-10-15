HTC launches wellness-focused VR headset

Priced at $499, it will be available via company's online store, as well as retailers around the world. Pre-orders started on Thursday globally, and anyone pre-ordering will receive the official Vive Flow carry case.

San Francisco, Oct 15 (IANS) HTC has launched a new entertainment and health focused VR headset 'Vive Flow' to take on Facebook's Oculus Quest 2.

"Meditation, gentle stretches, brain training, streaming our favourite shows or even meeting friends or co-workers in VR with Vive Sync can all be enhanced by a device light and compact enough to fit in our pocket. Vive Flow represents the next evolution of technology, as we take a more holistic view of how we can make life better," Cher Wang, Chairwoman and CEO of HTC said in a statement.

According to the company, Vive Flow is a compact, lightweight immersive glasses device that transports its wearers wherever they want or need to be anytime, anywhere.

The device comes with 3.2K resolution, a 75 Hz refresh rate, and a 100-degree field of view. It packs 3D spatial audio, although you can use it with external Bluetooth headphones as well

Under the hood, the device uses a Qualcomm XR1 chipset and comes with 64 GB of Internal Storage. Unlike the Focus, it lacks a slot for an expansion card.

One can connect the device to an Android smartphone wirelessly and use the phone as a combination remote/touchpad.

One can also use the smartphone as a virtual laser pointer with buttons for selecting items and calling up the home screen.

