HTC Wildfire E3 with quad cameras launched

Moscow, March 15 (IANS) HTC has launched a new smartphone under its Wildfire series -- Wildfire E3 -- in the Russian market at 150 euros.

It comes in blue and black colours. There is no word on the availability of the smartphone outside Russia, reports GizmoChina.

HTC Wildfire E3 measures 165.7 x 76.57 x 8mm and it weighs 186 grams. It has a 6.51-inch IPS screen that produces an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels.