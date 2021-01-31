Huami to launch 3rd gen self-developed wearable chip

At the Innovation Conference 2021, Huami Founder and CEO, Huang Wang, has reportedly revealed that the company is planning to launch its third-generation self-developed wearable chip.

Beijing, Jan 31 (IANS) Wearable brand Huami has announced that its third-generation wearable chip is coming soon.

He feels as the technology on chips advances, the capital investment also jumps up. This can look bad at the start, however, this is reaching the end consumer. As a result, the overall production cost can be reduced, reports GizChina.

Unfortunately, the executive did not name the chipset yet. However, the company may keep its naming structure and will call it Huangshan No. 3.

The company has been a pioneer in Smartwatches, AI-based smart wearable solutions and fitness tracking apparatus. It also stepped into the world of self-developed wearable chips in 2018 with the release of Huangshan No. 1.

The company brought back the momentum with the Huangshan 2 chipset in June 2020.

Huami used this chip in many of its smart products, has an architecture based on the RISC-V instruction set. It also has a C2 co-processor and an independent Neural Processing Unit.

