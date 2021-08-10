Huawei donates equipment to develop smart classroom in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Aug 10 (IANS) Huawei, the leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, has contributed digital equipment and other devices necessary to develop a smart classroom for children in Bangladesh.

The items were handed over to Ahmed Imtiaz Jami, the founder and president of Obhizatrik Foundation, a local organization working towards overcoming socio-economic challenges, at a ceremony held on Monday in Dhaka, said a Huawei statement.