Huawei files two patents related to electric vehicles

Specifically, two patents filed by Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. titled "An Electric Drive System, Powertrain, and Electric Vehicle". The patents were both filed on October 21, 2020, and have the application numbers CN112436747A and CN112436779A, reports GizmoChina.

Beijing, March 7 (IANS) Chinese tech giant Huawei is planning to make electric cars under its own brand, and now a new report has claimed that the company has filed a couple of patents relating to the same.

The patent description published with the model bearing the application number CN112436747A shows that this application provides an electric drive system, a powertrain, and an electric vehicle, which involves the technical field of electronic circuits.

The second patent with application number CN112436779A is also for an electric drive system, a powertrain, and an electric vehicle, which involves the field of power electronics technology.

Huawei is in talks with state-owned Changan Automobile and other automakers to use their car plants to make its electric vehicles (EVs).

Huawei is also in discussions with Beijing-backed BAIC Group's BluePark New Energy Technology to manufacture its EVs.

In addition, another Chinese tech company Xiaomi is also planning to build its own car and is considering it as a strategic decision, but specific details and the path it aims to take are yet to be determined.

Back in 2013, Lei Jun had visited the US twice to meet with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and now it seems that its interest on the field has grown.

The Indian market has also seen a demand for smart vehicles, and auto companies like Tata, Mahindra and others are offering their electric vehicles.

