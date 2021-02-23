Huawei Mate X2 with 8-inch 90Hz OLED foldable display launched

Beijing, Feb 23 (IANS) Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched Mate X2, the companys latest foldable phone, as the successor to the Mate X that was launched in 2019.

The base model is priced at 17,999 Yuan while the 512GB RAM version is 18,999 Yuan.

It will go on sale in China on February 25 and will come with a Huawei SuperCharge charger, a Type-C data cable, a pair of Type-C earphones, and a leather protective case included inside the box, reports GizmoChina.