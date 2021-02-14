Huawei reportedly working on gaming console, laptop

Its first-ever console tentatively named the 'MateStation' could be launched alongside the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in China sometime in second quarter (Q2) of 2021. It would probably rely on some of its in-house silicon to do the heavy lifting.

Beijing, Feb 14 (IANS) Chinese giant Huawei is reportedly planning to step into the gaming segment with a set of gaming notebooks and a gaming console of its own.

The firm has already launched its 'GameCenter' gaming hub built on top of Huawei Media Services for Android.

Ahead of the release of the gaming console, the Chinese tech giant may be launching a new line of laptops that are designed for gaming, reports GizChina.

Huawei may use its own HiSilicon chips in upcoming gaming laptops. The company's HiSilicon Kunpeng 920 chip is based on Advanced RISC Machines (ARM) and has already featured in the MateStation B515 computer with AMD Radeon 430 GPU.

It launched one gaming laptop in 2020 under the Honor brand and that was the end of it.

Earlier, it was reported that Huawei was also ready to introduce its own gaming laptop in 2020 but it was delayed until 2021.

In early 2021, Huawei introduced the new MateBook X Pro, MateBook 13 and 14 laptops powered by the 11th Gen Intel processors.

--IANS

wh/khz/pgh