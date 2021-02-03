Huawei to unveil Mate X2 foldable phone on Feb 22

The Mate X2 is expected to adopt a design similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which means it will not fold outwards but inwards.

While not much details are available in the teaser, the name sounds like it will be a successor to the original Mate X.

Beijing, Feb 3 (IANS) Huawei is set to unveil its next foldable smartphone, Mate X2, on February 22, as per a Weibo post on the company's official page.

The foldable smartphone is expected to feature the same screen size as its predecessor, a more powerful processor the Kirin 9000, upgraded cameras, and a stylus.

The phone was earlier expected to be launched last year.

But US sanctions against the Chinese manufacturer is reported to have delayed the launch.

Washington's latest sanctions target Huawei's supply and production of chipsets as well as memory and other components.

Huawei may also not be able to include Google apps and services in the phone which could reduce the device's appeal outside China, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

The smartphone market in Mainland China finished 2020 with 84 million units shipped in Q4 2020, declining four per cent year-on-year, according to market research firm Canalys.

For Q4 2020, Huawei (including Honor) managed to ship 18.8 million units, and its market share declined to 22 per cent from 41 per cent in Q3 2020.

