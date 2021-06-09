Huawei unveils cybersecurity centre in China

Along with the opening of the new centre, Huawei also released its Product Security Baseline, marking the first time the company has made its product security baseline framework and management practices available to the industry as a whole.

Beijing, June 9 (IANS) Huawei on Wednesday launched its Global Cyber Security and Privacy Protection Transparency Centre in Dongguan (China), with representatives from GSMA, SUSE, the British Standards Institution, and regulators from the UAE and Indonesia speaking at the opening ceremony.

These actions are part of the company's broader efforts to engage with customers, suppliers, standards organisations and other stakeholders to jointly strengthen cyber security across the industry.

"Cyber security is more important than ever," Ken Hu, Huawei's Rotating Chairman, said in a statement.

"As an industry, we need to work together, share best practices, and build our collective capabilities in governance, standards, technology and verification," he added.

The company opened the new centre to provide a platform for industry stakeholders to share expertise in cyber governance and work on technical solutions together.

The centre is designed to demonstrate solutions and share experience, facilitate communication and joint innovation and support security testing and verification.

It will be open to regulators, independent third-party testing organisations and standards organisations, as well as Huawei customers, partners and suppliers.

"We need to give both the general public and regulators a reason to trust in the security of the products and services they use on a daily basis," Hu said.

"Together, we can strike the right balance between security and development in an increasingly digital world," he added.

