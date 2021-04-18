Huge amount of arms, ammunition recovered in Assam's Chirang district

Chirang (Assam) [India], April 18 (ANI): Assam Police recovered over seven kg of explosives, two handmade guns, two cookers, and 106 iron balls near a jungle in Assam's Chirang district.



"The arms and ammunition was meant for cadres of newly formed militant outfit namely the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) by some suspected persons," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), L R Bishnoi said.

One person has been arrested in the connection.

"On the intervening night of April 15 and 16, police recovered about 7.5 kg TNT explosive, two handmade guns, two cookers, 106 iron balls, battery, wires, near a jungle in Chirang," said LR Bishnoi.

"They wanted to target security forces or Very Important Persons (VIPs)," Bishnoi added.

Police acted on a specific tip-off regarding an attempt to supply explosive substances to Cadres of newly formed militant outfit namely the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) by some suspected persons in Indo-Bhutan jungle areas.

"It is evident that cadres of active extremist group NLFB are attempting to carry out subversive activities in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) area in general and Chirang in particular," read a statement by the police.

"It can also be apprehended that same might have been used by the NLFB cadres to create fear-psychosis among the common public by targeting security forces/VIPs etc. and it will pose a threat for maintaining law and order and life and property of the common public," added the statement.

In this regard, a case has also been registered at the Runikhata police station. (ANI)

