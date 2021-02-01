Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in J&K's Rajouri

The weapons were found in the forest areas of Khawas Tehsil in Rajouri district.

Jammu, Feb 1 (IANS) A joint operation by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police led to the recovery of a large cache of weapons and ammunition from a dense forest area of Rajouri district, officials said on Monday.

The army said as a result of the joint operation the 'desperate plan of the terrorist organisations to revive terrorism in Rajouri and Reasi districts suffered a major setback'.

"Based on specific information from a reliable source, a joint operation was undertaken by Indian Army and J&K Police today in the general area of Chikakhet in Gadyog forest of Khawas region of Rajouri District, South of Pir Panjal ranges," the army said.

"During the search operations war-like stores have been recovered. It included one AK 47 rifle, three magazines of AK 47, 94 rounds of AK 47 ammunition, two Chinese pistols, two Chinese pistol magazines, eight rounds of pistol ammunition, five UBGL grenades, one Kenwood radio set and three radio set antennae.

"The timely recovery of huge cache of arms and ammunition has thwarted any possible untoward incident in otherwise peaceful region and has scuttled the nefarious plans of terrorist outfits to try derailing peace and harmony in the region south of Pir Panjal ranges."

The army said this operation was a continued demonstration of synergy and coordination between them and the J&K Police to ensure peace and tranquility in the south of Pir Panjal ranges.

