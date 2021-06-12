Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Manipur's Imphal

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 12 (ANI): The Keithalmanbi Battalion of Assam Rifles on Friday recovered arms and ammunition in Manipur's Imphal.



According to Assam Rifles, they have recovered one AK47, two CMGs, two 0.32 mm Pistols, two 0.22 mm pistols, eight assorted magazines, thirty-six rounds, and explosives from Tmongbung Village, Imphal District in Manipur.

Earlier, the force apprehended a cadre of KNA (SoO Group) from Moreh Town and in a separate op recovered one 9mm Pistol, two Chinese Hand grenades, and assorted ammunition near BP-76 in Moreh District in Manipur. (ANI)

