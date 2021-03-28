Huge cache of bombs seized in Bengal on tip-off

Narendrapur (West Bengal), March 28 (IANS) Hours after the peaceful first round of Assembly polls in West Bengal, a huge cache of bombs was seized from the state's South 24 Parganas district on secret information, the Election Commission said on Sunday.

As per information, on the night of March 27-28, a team from Narendrapur Police Station in the district, acting on secret information, conducted a raid at a "bamboo fenced tile shed room" beside Bheri at Kantipota village and recovered 56 bombs.