Huge Covid surge in T'gana, highest in 7 months

The state capital and almost all regions of the state witnessed a huge spike in cases. The fresh infections pushed the state's cumulative tally to 3,16,649.

The state on Wednesday reported 1,914 new cases during the last 24 hours, a jump of more than 400 cases over the previous day.

Hyderabad, April 7 (IANS) Telangana witnessed massive surge in Covid-19 cases as the daily count crossed 1,900, the highest in seven months.

Five more people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours that ended 8 p.m. Tuesday, taking the death toll to 1,734. According to the director of public health and family welfare, the fatality rate remains at 54 per cent against the national average of 1.30 per cent.

Greater Hyderabad reported 393 cases, the highest in the state while districts bordering it continue to witness a surge. Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts reported 205 and 169 cases respectively.

Nizamabad district bordering Maharashtra saw a big surge for the second consecutive day to record 179 new cases. Nirmal registered 104 new cases followed by Karimnagar (80), Sangareddy (76), Jagtiyal (68), Kamareddy (64), Warangal Urban (60), Siddipet (42), Nalgonda (40), Mancherial (37), Rajanna Sircilla (32) and Suryapet (31).

The admissions into hospitals treating Covid cases have also gone up to 4,983 from 4,670 the previous day.

According to the director of public health, 3,662 patients were undergoing treatment in 244 private hospitals while 1,321 beds were occupied in 61 government hospitals.

The number of active cases jumped to 11,617. They include 6,634 who are in home/institutional isolation.

A total of 285 people recovered from the pandemic during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,03,298. The recovery rate has slipped further to 95.78 per cent but still above the national average of 92.5 per cent.

Of the total 74,274 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 63,077 samples were tested in government laboratories and 11,197 in private labs. With this, the number of tests conducted in the state so far climbed to 1,05,72,621. Samples tested per million population rose to 2,84,057.

