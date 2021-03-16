Huge crowd seen at Mumbai's Dadar market, social distancing norms flouted

Mumbai (Maharashtra), March 16 (ANI): Despite rising COVID-19 cases and the threat of a lockdown in Maharashtra a massive crowd was witnessed at Dadar Market in Mumbai on Tuesday morning.



The people in the famous market were seen flouting social distancing norms and many were also seen without masks.

Mumbai on Monday reported 1712 new cases and 4 deaths. WIth 1063 recoveries, the city's cured tally has gone up to 3,18,642. Currently, Mumbai has 3,45,659 cases of which 14,582 are active and 11,535 fatalities.

Maharashtra has reported as many as 15,051 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the total number of cases to 23,29,464, according to the health bulletin. Meanwhile, with 48 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll has gone up to 52,909. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 1,30,547.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government issued new guidelines capping cinemas (single screen/multiplex) and hotels at 50 per cent capacity, banned social/political/religious gatherings, capped 50 people allowed for weddings and 20 for funerals and capped all offices except health and essential at 50 per cent capacity, advising work from home.

The state government issued an order directing cinema halls, hotels, restaurants to follow COVID-related rules, and if found violating they will remain closed for a period until the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the Central government.

The state government on Thursday decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the district administration.

Districts like Amaravati, Yavatmal and Latur have already been put under restrictions. (ANI)