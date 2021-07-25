Huge haul of explosive material recovered in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, July 25 (IANS) Security forces have recovered huge quantity of explosive material from Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said on Sunday.

Based on a specific input regarding the presence of an improvised explosive device (IED), a joint team of Kupwara police and army's 41 Rashtriya Rifles cordoned off and searched the forest area near village Ladernag in Awoora area of Kupwara, police said.