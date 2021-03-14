Huge protest against Shia Waqf ex-chief in Lucknow Imambara

Lucknow, March 14 (IANS) Thousands of Muslims staged a protest at the Bada Imambara here on Sunday against former Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi who has filed a petition for removal of 26 verses from the Holy Quran.

Sunni and Shia clerics led the protest against Rizvi and demanded his immediate arrest. Rizvi has also been excommunicated.