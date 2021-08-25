Huge rush in UP hospital OPDs, waiting list for 45 days

The King George's Medical University (KGMU) has increased the daily quota of patients for OPD by 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

Lucknow, Aug 25 (IANS) As life limps back to normalcy with lifting of curfew restrictions, a huge backlog is being witnessed at the major hospitals that have now opened up their OPD services.

"There is a waiting period of almost 40 to 45 days in all the departments. We have increased the limit from 75 (25 new and 50 follow-up cases) patients daily to 100 (40 new and 60 follow-up cases) for super-speciality departments, and from 150 (50 new and 100 follow-up) to 200 (60 new and 140 follow-up) for other departments," said a faculty member.

According to sources, the waiting period for appointments in medicine, cardiology, surgery, surgical oncology, paediatric, gynaecology, and family medicine is around 45 days, whereas it is at least 30 days in super speciality departments such as gastroenterology, neurology and neurology surgery.

KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh said, "Patients who come from far-off places or require urgent consultations are not sent back. We have deployed a staff which goes through the cases of such patients and coordinates with the departments concerned to get them examined despite the huge rush."

The situation is similar in other hospitals including Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and Balrampur where huge crowds can be seen thronging the counters.

"My mother is a heart patient and is diabetic too. I have been trying to get her checked but to no avail. I have been coming regularly since the past six days. We are staying in the hospital premises but face problems when it rains," said Kallu Yadav of Azamgarh.

--IANS

amita/dpb