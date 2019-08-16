Huge temple existed at the disputed site : lawyer C S Vaidyanathan in SC

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): The counsel appearing for Ram Lalla Virajman n the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid case in the Supreme Court on Friday quoted reports of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to make a case that a huge temple existed at the site where there was a mosque.

The five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, heard the arguments The arguments which were incomplete and the case was adjourned for Monday."He (senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan) basically tried to show before the Supreme Court from the ASI reports that there was a structure prior to demolition of the mosque and that structure was a very nice big huge temple. It was a pillar based monument," said Vishnu Jain, Lawyer of Hindu Mahasabha."Also various photographs and evidence which go to prove that there was an existing monument was produced before the Court and the point that there was a temple there was corroborated by ASI documents," he said.On August 8, a five-judge bench headed by CJI and including Justices D Y Chandrachud, S A Bobde, Ashok Bhushan and S A Abdul Nazeer, had said that it will hear the Ayodhya title dispute case five days in the week -- from Monday to Friday.The court is hearing appeals against the September 30, 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court in the case. (ANI)