'Huge wave' in favour of NDA in poll-bound Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry: PM Modi

The Prime Minister addressed his first rally in Kerala's Palakkad where he attacked the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the state and said that it has 'betrayed' the people of Kerala just as Judas did to Jesus."Judas has betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver. LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold," he said.The Prime Minister, here, slammed the opposition parties in the state, United Democratic Front (UDF) and LDF, for playing a fixed match and misleading the people in Kerala."For many years, the worst kept secret of Kerala politics was the friendly agreement of UDF and LDF. Now, the first-time voter of Kerala is asking- what is this match-fixing? People are seeing how UDF and LDF misled them," he said.PM Modi also assured the 'FAST' development of the state if the Bharatiya Janata Party comes to the power."The time has come for FAST development in Kerala- F for fisheries and fertilisers, A for agriculture and Ayurveda, S for skill development and social justice and T for tourism and technology," PM Modi said at the public meeting.After 'impressing' the people in Kerala, the next stop of PM Modi was Tamil Nadu's Tirupur where he slammed the opposition, Congress-DMK alliance, of their dynastic agenda.While addressing the rally in Tirupur, the Prime Minister said that the developmental agenda of BJP is inspired by the ideals of former chief ministers of Tamil Nadu MG Ramachandran and Amma Jayalalithaa.PM Modi also said that the "corrupt eyes" of Congress and DMK will never let the businesses grow.After slamming the Congress-DMK in Tamil Nadu, PM Modi attacked the Puducherry Chief Minister Velu Narayanasamy while addressing a public meeting in Puducherry.Taking a jibe at Narayanasamy, he said: "So many years of loyalty. Lifting slippers of his leader. Doing wrong translations to impress his leader. Still, no ticket! This clearly shows how much of a disaster his government has turned out to be."He also targeted the "non-performing" Congress government over the years in Puducherry and said that the "High Command" of the poll-bound Union Territory has failed on all fronts."In the long list of non-performing Congress governments over the years, the previous Puducherry Government has a special place. The 'High Command' Government of Puducherry failed on all fronts," Prime Minister Modi said.He further promised that if elected, the NDA will work to make Best Puducherry. "By Best, I mean Business Hub. Education Hub. Spiritual Hub. Tourism Hub," he said.The polling for Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be held on April 6. (ANI)